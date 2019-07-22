Summer months account for most drownings of children, and Texas saw 21 of these fatalities in 2018, making it the highest rank state for these incidents.

Behind Texas are Florida, California, Arizona, Tennessee Illinois and New Jersey.

Summer months, June, July and August account for 65 percent of all drowning incidents.

QuoteWizard analyzed the data to find 46 percent of non-fatal drowning injuries of children younger than 15 years old occurred at a residential pool.

Putting aside the numbers, drowning has been deemed a very serious problem across the US, particularly in the Lone Star State.

In an attempt to keep people safe from drowning, QuoteWizard provides these tips: