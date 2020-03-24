SAN ANTONIO — Are you feeling more stressed than normal? Is anxiety making it tougher to get through the day? Or are you afraid you or someone you know is experiencing depression?

With all the recent developments concerning coronavirus - people being ordered to stay home, schools being closed, etc. - stress, anxiety and depression are real factors for many people in our community.

The Ecumenical Center in San Antonio is offering "wellness conversations" for those who need to talk to a mental health professional. You can schedule a call now through April 10 (that date may be extended) between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The Ecumenical Center says there are no out-of-pocket expenses. They also say phone sessions are proven to be as effective as in-person counseling.

The number to call is (210) 616-0885.

If you or someone you know is feeling suicidal, you should call 911.

Mental health professionals suggest creating new routines since it will benefit your own wellness and your entire household. According to experts, doing this can help you have something to anticipate during the day, keep you connected with others and help maintain a healthy mental outlook.

The Ecumenical Center offers these suggestions:

• If you find yourself working from home, keep your wake up time. Use the extra time in the morning you spent commuting, reading a book or exercising.

• If you’re missing lunch with friends, eat lunch together using a video call.

• If you have small children at home, and are also working from home, use an hour or two in the morning before they get up to work on your toughest projects, then when they wake up, take a break to get breakfast ready and eat together.

RELATED: SA counseling practice shares non-traditional therapy options with El Paso leaders

RELATED: Recent mass shootings serve as painful reminder for Sutherland Springs

RELATED: Local counselors see increased concerns about safety in places of worship

RELATED: The Healing Powers Of Art