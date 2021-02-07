Lack of homes available on the market is creating a storage squeeze

Record-low inventory is causing misery for homebuyers.

SAN ANTONIO — It's widely known the local housing market is on fire. Also on fire is the skyrocketing number of families dealing with gap fear.

That's the time between home sales when a family has quickly sold their property, but can't find a new one to buy before they close on the house they're leaving due to record-low inventory.

According to RedFin, 60% of homes are going under contract in less than two weeks. Nearly half of all homes are going under contract in less than one week. Homes are also selling for close to 2% above asking price. And in May, pending home sales were up 22%, while new listing were down 12%. So if you have to sell but still can't find a new home, what do you do with your belongings?

"If you're able to get rid of things, that would be ideal," said Mel Baldwin, of UNITS Moving and Portable Storage. "As far as packing the containers you want to move as efficiently as possible, and there's simple things you can do to help optimize the space inside of there."