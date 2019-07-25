SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs Sneaker Jam is coming for back to the AT&T Center for its third time around.

The event will take place Sunday, September 15 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

It invites all sneaker enthusiasts to get an exclusive look at the latest trends from vendors across the state.

Tickets start at $15 a person and include a ticket to a Spurs regular-season home game for the fall.

The first 300 people to arrive will get a custom 2019 Spurs Sneaker Jam t-shirt. The event will feature an appearance by a Spurs player, a live music performance from local artist Carlton Zeus, and giveaways, according to the press release.

For more information and ticket purchases, you can visit the sneaker jam web page. Shoe vendors can also register for the event online.