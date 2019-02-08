SAN ANTONIO — It was a slam dunk on Friday as Spurs star, LaMarcus Aldridge, surprised a group of kids at the Boys and Girls Club with iPads.
The kids were seen cheering and swarming around the power forward, grateful for a gift they can use to kick off the school year.
LaMarcus tweeted Friday morning, "Blessed to be able to give back."
Now, when kids put on the #12 jersey, they'll remember the moment a basketball star put unforgettable smiles on their faces.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Commentary: Tim Duncan has already been a Spurs coach for a while
DeMar DeRozan, professional basketball player, defeated by young hoopster in game of Knockout
Report: Ginobili was offered Spurs assistant coaching position
20 years ago, an NBA dynasty was born - The Big Fundamental Podcast