Living in an age of technology, there are many inventions that people don't even know exists until it's stumbled upon. One of those inventions? A heated butter knife.

If you don't like to toast your bread, but you do like warm butter as a topping, this knife could be a game-changer.

That! Spread that serrated warming butter knife is available online.

It's not battery powered, but instead, "made from heat conducting technology that utilizes your body heat to carve and spread cold butter," according to the description.

To dive into the product a little more, it says how the palm of your hand carries warmth to the blade, resulting in warmed butter.

The device is, "engineered with a super-efficient copper heat-transfer core and a titanium shell that is food-contact safe."

Amazon, THAT! Spread That Serrated Warming Butter Knife

Who would have thought that a butter knife would make such an interesting gift?

Welcome to the age of technology.