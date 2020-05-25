Speed dating at a distance? You could meet the love of your life...from six feet away

The Good Kind is throwing it back to the "Renaissance days" of social human interaction with a social distant speed dating event.

SAN ANTONIO — If you've tried the whole "Zoom dating" but realized you need to get to know someone face-to-face, you might want to add this local event to your calendar.

The Good Kind is throwing it back to the "Renaissance days" of social human interaction with a social distant speed dating event.

It's basically just how it sounds; people will meet face-to-face but must remain six feet apart.

The event is taking place Saturday between 7 and 9 p.m. at The Good Kind Southtown on 1127 South Saint Mary's Street.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite here for $10 per person. Tickets are limited to 20 Men & 20 Women, 21+ only.