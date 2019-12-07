SAN ANTONIO — Families who don't live near a public park might want to check and see if there is a "School Park" near them.

San Antonio Sports worked with the City of San Antonio and Santikos to add fitness equipment and trails to dozens of school grounds, and partnered with districts to get them open for the summer and during after-school hours.

The equipment benefits students during the school year and the community when school isn't in session.

The goal is to add four schools to the program each year. To view current participating schools, click here.

"It attracts people that may not go to other community parks because of distance, they may not want to get in the car; this gets more people walking, which is important to getting our community more active," said San Antonio Sports CEO Russ Bookbinder.