More Texas families could benefit from expanded SNAP program after bipartisan bill's passage

Feeding Texas and a coalition of food banks have argued for years that removing the Vehicle Asset Test as a requirement for SNAP would best serve families.

SAN ANTONIO — A bipartisan bill's successful passes through the Texas Legislature opens the door for more families to benefit from federally funded food assistance.

House Bill 1287 updates the Vehicle Asset Test, which outlines the maximum car value in order to qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Nearly 4 million Texans struggles with food insecurity, according to Feeding Texas.

The legislation raises the value cap on family vehicles from $15,000 to $22,500 for the first car and $4,650 to $8,700 for subsequent vehicles. Those with pricier cars won't be able to receive SNAP benefits, so the adjustment conceivably opens SNAP eligibility up to more individuals.

The primary car value for the Vehicle Asset Test was last updated in 2001.

SNAP eligibility nationwide is based on income and household size, but Texas remains one of a handful of states that also factors in family car values.

“Those limits were outdated. They were keeping hungry people from getting SNAP benefits and no family should choose between being able to afford food and choosing a reliable car,” said Feeding Texas CEO Celia Cole.

A Feeding Texas report indicates more than 11,000 households were denied SNAP benefits due to vehicle values in 2019. Rejections ballooned to 54,740 in 2022.

Feeding Texas, alongside a coalition of 21 food banks, have advocated for the removal of the Vehicle Asset Test during the 2023 and past legislative sessions.

San Antonio Food Bank President and CEO Eric Cooper hopes HB 1827’s passage leads to thousands more Texans to qualify for SNAP. But there are looming concerns.

“I’m excited that it’s moved up to $22,500, but I know that will still be a challenge," Cooper said. "That individual, while they had a job, they could afford the $25,000 used car. But now, without a job, they won’t be able to make their payments and they won’t be eligible for SNAP until that vehicle get repossessed."

