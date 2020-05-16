Small business owner with big heart offers free skin care treatments to healthcare workers

Instead of focusing to recoup lost profits, Stephanie Hernandez is prioritizing giving back.

SAN ANTONIO — Returning after a two-month hiatus, Stephanie Hernandez is excited to open Just Skin Med Spa.

"I am ready, and so are my clients," Hernandez said.

You'd think she would be focused on making back the money she's lost amid the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, she's thinking of others.

"I'm here because God blessed me," Hernandez said. "So I want to bless somebody."

It was a Dove advertisement that inspired Hernandez. She said she saw several faces of exhausted medical workers marked by the protective gear they wear for hours on end.

"It tugged at my heartstrings," Hernandez said. "I just feel that they should come first. I thought there was a way I could help."

At that moment, she decided she would offer medical workers free skincare treatment for the rest of the year. The treatments range from a $65 facial to a $250 chemical peel.

"I really feel this is my calling and I want to share it with people who have worked so hard to help everyone," Hernandez said.

As a small business owner, Hernandez has her share of problems coming out of this pandemic. But she would rather lend a hand then get ahead.

"This is my way of giving back through the work of her hands," she said. "It doesn't always cost money to help people; just give with your heart."

Luckily for us, Hernandez has plenty of that to go around.

Hernandez will reopen Just Skin on Tuesday. It's located in the Medical Center at 6322 Sovereign Dr., Building 1, Unit 218.