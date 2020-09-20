Sloth face masks?! Here's how you can get one from the San Antonio Zoo

Their website has eight options to choose from: Three child masks, five adult masks.

SAN ANTONIO — With face coverings being mandatory inside Bexar County businesses, many San Antonians are making the most of the situation by wearing custom masks.

We've seen designs ranging from patterns to ones with your favorite sports team emblem. But now, the San Antonio Zoo is jumping in on the design options with their own custom masks.

Their website has eight options to choose from: Three child masks, five adult masks.

The coolest one? It's hard to not like the "sloth face" covering. But, we'll let you be the judge. Here are a few photos on their website. You can see the full list here.