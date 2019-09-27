SAN ANTONIO — Friends and family filled the auditorium at the Security Forces Academy to watch their loved ones graduate after 65 days of basic training at JBSA Lackland Air Force Base on Thursday afternoon.

Among the graduates: Airman Sunjit Rathour from Queens, New York, who became the first Sikh airman to complete Air Force Basic Training and the Security Forces Apprentice Course with religious accommodations, which allows him to wear a turban, necklace and bracelet with an uncut beard and uncut hair in observation of his Sikh faith.

"To be honest, it went in like a blink in the eye, but it felt amazing," Rathour said. "I was just happy to be able to earn that badge and beret."

Rathour worked his way through school and the ROTC before deciding to sign up with the U.S. Air Force. He said he has several family members, including his father and brothers, who have served in the military or as an NYPD officer.

His goal is to serve both during his career.

"There's a continuous trend of military and law enforcement in my family, so I decided to do both—be a cop and in the military," Rathour said. "It was motivation, and they supported me 100% of the way."

He said receiving the religious accommodations was a six-month process, with the help of the ACLU and Lt. Col. Kamal Kalsi, a retired U.S. Army Reserve member and president of the Sikh American Veterans Alliance.

"That's better than when I went through the process," Kalsi said. "When I had my accommodation way back in 2009, it was the first of it's kind in any service, in a generation, that took over a year and a half. So, we go from a year and a half to six months and it's progress, but I think we can still do better."

He said Rathour's success paves the path for others.

"To me," Kalsi said, "there is nothing more American than fighting for your dreams and succeeding."