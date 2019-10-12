SAN ANTONIO — "It's the most wonderful time of the year" to grab your ugly Christmas sweater.

Whether it's for a holiday party, an Instagram photo with your dog or a matching ensemble to wear with your cuffing-season partner, we're taking you to five places with KENS 5 to grab your threads:

Party City

It's always a party here! While you're stopping in to grab your green and red solo cups and Santa hat, you can grab a sweater off the hanger and really get into the holiday spirit. The sweaters are available for $30+ online or in stores.

San Antonio Rampage

If you're a sports fan looking to show some love to the San Antonio Rampage hockey team, this is a sweater you might want to throw on for an upcoming Christmas party or the Ugly Christmas Sweater Game on Dec. 13 and 14.

The bull mascot is the focus of the sweater. Even Mayor Ron Nirenberg has one. It's available for $29.99 online.

Walmart

So. Many. Sweaters. Walmart is the place to go if you're ballin' on a budget. Or if you're looking to buy multiple sweaters because you're just that passionate about this time of year.

From men, women and children sweaters, there is an option for everyone. You can also check out their Christmas dresses and grab a pair of tights to complete the outfit. Most of the apparel ranges from $10 to $25 on average.

Whataburger

The orange and white chain is a Texas staple, and so is the apparel. Now, Whataburger carries a Christmas sweater!

After selling out last year, WhataB is making sure they have enough in stock so you can sport their threads. You can get your sweater for $42.99 online.

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q

If you're stopping in for a Bill Miller sweet tea and 'Po Boy, you might want to add a sweater to your purchase.

Available online and at the downtown location on 430 South Santa Rosa Avenue, you can be the all-star at the holiday party with a sweater that most people probably won't have.

