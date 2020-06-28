Spirit Halloween rejects 2020 closure rumor, company says stores will open nationwide soon

The seasonal store chain will be back again this year.

CLEVELAND — You may have seen a post circulating on social media that declared Spirit Halloween stores would not be opening this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the post looked official, it was actually a fake.

The popular Halloween store chain has officially revealed they will be opening this season.

“Dear Halloween fans,” the company posted on Facebook. “We heard you’re crushed, disheartened and downright sad. Well, don’t worry, the rumors aren’t true. We are back and we got this covered.”

The seasonal chain said they will begin opening their 1,400 locations nationwide as early as this August.

“It’s been a challenging year, but we promise to keep the Halloween spirit alive.”

Rumors that Spirit stores would remain closed this year started swirling after a fake post popped up across social media.

"Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, and the lack of international commerce at this time, it is likely that our stores will not be opening for the 2020 season," the phony post declared.