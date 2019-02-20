SAN ANTONIO — What to expect when you're expecting?

According to Walmart, you can expect to take home samples and coupons, demo baby gear and score deals on select car seats, crib mattresses and more during Baby Savings Day.

This Saturday, Feb. 23, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Walmart is inviting new and expecting parents to their largest in-store baby event of the year.

Parents and parents-to-be can feel at ease with Walmart stepping in to offer help navigating the infant world.

Specialists will also be on site to assist shoppers and answer any questions.

Participating stores in San Antonio include:

9005 FM 1560 N

16503 Nacogdoches Rd.

7239 SW Loop 410

1515 N Loop 1604 E

1200 SE Military Dr.

1430 Austin Hwy.

8923 W Military Dr.

8500 Jones Maltsberger Rd.

5555 DeZavala Rd.

6730 Leslie Rd.

918 Bandera Rd.

8538 Interstate Highway 35 S

24403 IH 10

2100 SE Loop 410

11210 Potranco Rd

9427 Culebra Rd.

12639 Blanco Rd.

1603 Vance Jackson Rd.

8030 Bandera Rd.

23302 SE Military Dr.

For more information on the rollbacks available during Baby Savings Day, head over to Walmart's site.