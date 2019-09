If you're a fan of Stephen King's "IT", there is a Pennywise Clown bath-bomb that is somewhat relaxing, somewhat terrifying.

Available on Etsy with multiple scents ranging from cotton candy to fruit loops and lime margarita to honey almond, you can watch the clown completely melt in a hot bath.

Mr creepy clown bathbomb/ halloween bath bomb/ Pennywise bath bomb/ the clown bath bomb Ingredients: baking soda, citric acid, almond oil, epson salt, cream of tartar, buttermilk, fragrance oil, SLSa, corn starch, polysorbate-80 Each bar weights approximately 5 oz Keep in mind this is made by order, so it wont be sent right away.

The bright orange hair and glowing eyes are seen on the design, as well as the red face paint surrounding its "unique" smile.

This bath-bomb can make a great gift, unless your name is Georgie.