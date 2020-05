SAN ANTONIO — North Star Mall and the Shops at La Cantera plan to reopen Tuesday.

Some retailers at both shopping centers opened last month for curbside shopping, but now the malls are expanding their store openings.

Both malls will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and there will be extra safety measures in place.

The valet service, play areas, stroller rentals and mall-operated carousels will not be running.

Here are lists of which stores will be open at the malls:

