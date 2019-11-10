SAN ANTONIO — JCPenney has announced the company is hiring as many as 450 seasonal associates in the San Antonio area as it prepares for the upcoming holiday season.

The company plans for 37,000 seasonal hires at all of its locations nationwide, according to a new release.

JCPenney will hold a National Hiring Day next Tuesday, Oct. 15, between 2 and 8 p.m. Managers will conduct in-person interviews and will be hiring qualified candidates on the spot.

To apply for a position, candidates can either apply online at jcpcareers.com or in-store prior to the event. The company says all skill levels are welcome.

Available positions for the holiday season include cashiers, replenishment specialists, Sephora beauty consultants and more.