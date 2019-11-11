Two companies have partnered together for a Veterans Day special-edition backpack and zippered pouch, only available online.
A female veteran-owned company, Sword & Plough, collaborated with Vera Bradley to make a limited-edition "Java Navy" collection, made from recycled military materials.
A limited quantity of both items will be available for purchase exclusively on Vera Bradley and Sword & Plough beginning Monday.
The press release says 10% of profits will be donated to veteran organizations. Vera Bradley has also pledged a $10,000 donation to The Mission Continues Women Veterans Leadership Summit.
