SAN ANTONIO — If you're tired of spending a good chunk of change buying groceries, H-E-B is looking to help you out by giving one person the chance to win a lifetime of groceries.

Intrigued? Yeah, who wouldn't be?

So here's what you have to do: Download the new H-E-B app and play their mobile game for a chance to win the Texas-sized prize.

The sweepstakes kicks off Feb. 2 during the second half of the Super Bowl after the company's latest commercial airs, starring Eva Longoria. You have until 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 16 to play.

"On TV’s biggest stage, we’re not only introducing Texans to our innovative new My H-E-B mobile app, we’re extending the opportunity to win a prize of a lifetime," said Cory Basso, H-E-B Group Vice President of Marketing and Advertising.

For more information on the sweepstakes, visit H-E-B's website.

H-E-B's Big Game commercial announces chance to win a lifetime of groceries - H-E-B Newsroom (San Antonio) - Get your shopping lists ready, My H-E-B mobile app users. For the Big Game, H-E-B is going even bigger by giving one person the chance to win a lifetime of groceries from H-E-B.

RELATED: H-E-B beats out Trader Joe's, Amazon and Costco as top U.S. grocery retailer, new study says

RELATED: Want to save money on groceries? Location could be key.