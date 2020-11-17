How to save while grocery shopping online

Shopping for groceries has changed since the pandemic. It's more expensive and many of us are buying online.
Whether you pick up or have it delivered, it can cost more—but there are some ways to work the system.
Try curbside pickup.
- Right now Kroger is offering it for free. Heb won't charge—if you order more than two days out. Walmart and target also let you pick up at no cost.
Search for a promo code for delivery.
- Instacart offers free delivery with certain grocery purchases.
Create a coupon inbox.
- Have an address specifically for deals and promotional emails so you keep it all in one place
Visit online coupon sites.
- Smartsource.com or coupons.com where you can digitally clip and print coupons
Check weekly ads
- Stores have them posted on their websites and apps along with digital coupons.
Download cash apps like Ibotta, Fetch Rewards and Checkout 51.
- These rebate apps can give you cash back, you can upload receipts for even more rewards.