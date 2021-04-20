H-E-B to give away 200,000 reusable bags on Earth Day as part of recycling program

To make recycling easier for customers, H-E-B will put labels on products that instruct what is recyclable and where and how you should recycle those products.

SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B is giving away 200,000 reusable bags on Earth Day as part of a recycling program created to help strengthen and reinforce recycling efforts across Texas.

In a press release from H-E-B, they said they joined the How2Recycle program to create a more sustainable Texas.

The press release said the How2Recycle label is already on numerous products and more are expected to be added throughout the year.

H-E-B launched an annual donation campaign to benefit Earthshare of Texas, which is a nonprofit that supports more than 70 conservation groups. The press release said H-E-B contributed more than $13 million to over 500 organizations since 2012.