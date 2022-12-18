Need a gift? Get thrifty at this San Antonio shop before Christmas and support a good cause

All sales benefit Roy Maas Youth Alternatives, an organization serving abused and neglected children.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Christmas is days away and the racks are full of deals at The Roy Maas Youth Alternatives Thrift Shop on the city's north side.

Thrifting is gaining in popularity.

Retail experts report shoppers are coping with inflation by spending their money in thrift stores. However, unlike other resale markets, every dollar spent at the RMYA Thrift Store goes towards a bigger purpose.

"It goes back to Roy Maas and the kids in our care," said Julie Healy, the organization's senior director of development and marketing.

Roy Maas Youth Alternatives serves the most neglected and abused children in the greater San Antonio area. The organization provides emergency shelters and long-term residential programs for children in crisis.

"We provide for them a healing environment so they can move forward and become successful adults," said Healy.

However, the care is expensive. Healy said the State of Texas only covers about half of what it costs for Roy Maas to care for their youth clients. To make up the rest, the organization relies on private support and the thrift shop.

Money tight this year?? Brand New Items with tags!!! Do your Christmas shopping with us and save money!! Brand new clothing with tags at a discounted price! Posted by RMYA Thrift Shop on Wednesday, December 14, 2022

"You're not only getting a great deal, you are helping a child in need," said Healy.

The RMYA Thrift Shop is located at 3103 West Avenue. The store is open from Thursday to Saturday at 9:30 am to 5:30pm.

The store also accepts gently used donations.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.