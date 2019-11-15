After nearly 20 years of being known as the store where everything was $5 and under, Five Below is raising prices on some of its items.

Some of the retailer's tech products will start selling for more than $5 and a handful of their toys and games will range from $6 to $10. It's what the store is calling "Ten Below Tech" and "Ten Below Gift Shop."

And if you're thinking the store might be changing their name, think again. Five Below's trademark name will remain since most items at the store will remain at $5 and below.

RELATED: Money-saving tips for hosting family for the holidays

RELATED: FDA issues warning to Dollar Tree for receiving 'potentially unsafe drugs'

RELATED: Walmart Black Friday 2019 ad has electronics doorbusters and more