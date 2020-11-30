Cyber Monday sales expectations are high

Online shopping gave Black Friday a boost as in-store sales cratered.

SAN ANTONIO — The holiday shopping season is officially underway. Black Friday is in the books with Cyber Monday just over an hour away. Tonight we find out how this holiday shopping season is shaping up in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic.

Even though Black Friday sales plummeted to about half of what they were last year in brick and mortar stores, the strongest online sales ever gave Black Friday it's much needed boost. Ryan Morfin, the CEO of Wentworth Management Services told us, "With over $9 billion in total sales the online segment seems to have carried Black Friday across the finish line."

With Black Friday in the books, up next is Cyber Monday. Here are some tips for online shopping...Save payment and shipping info to check out quickly as items sell out fast. Beware of shipping minimums designed to get you to buy more. And only buy from reputable retailers you are familiar with. Avoid delivery delays by opting to buy online and pickup in the store or curbside. Morfin added, "In this retail mix which is a new environment for all retailers, they expect about 30 percent of online purchases to be picked up curbside this year."

Most retail shops in The Pearl offer curbside.

"I think it kind of comes and goes," said Miss Anastasia from The Twig Book Shop. "We've never offered it before but it is a new service that we provide and people really appreciate it."

A LendingTree survey of 1,050 consumers found because of the pandemic 38% said they are more likely to participate in Cyber Monday this year. 19% said they were less likely. And more than 2/3 of Americans planned to shop both Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Finding the best deal shouldn't be your priority. Morfin says finish shopping ASAP.

"If you are not going to go into the brick and mortar I would definitely try to buy online as fast as possible before the logistics side of this which is the delivery, Postal Service, FedEx Amazon, all those folks are going to have a rush," he said.