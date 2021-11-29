Cyber Monday: Here's how two San Antonio businesses are reaching customers

Feliz Modern and BarbacoApparel have a lot of heart for San Antonio. They hope customers will show the love back on Cyber Monday.

SAN ANTONIO — As a small shop, Feliz Modern has a big heart for San Antonio and it's local businesses.

"[We love] supporting local. I feel like that's always our number one goal," said Natazia Rene, store manager.

The gift shop carries many different local artists and brands on their shelves. BarbacoApparel is one of them.

"We are all about loving and highlighting puro Tex-Mex culture," said Cat Contreras Sanchez, co-owner.

BarbacoApparel prides itself on being San Antonio's officially unofficial t-shirt company. The small company of four employees embraces what it means to be Tejano and hopes their mission resonates with local customers, especially those heading into shop at Feliz Modern or online for Cyber Monday.

"We have 20 percent off on our website [Monday]," said Contreras Sanchez.

The company opened in 2014 and lives online. With no brick and mortar of their own, they rely on places like Feliz Modern, pop up markets and the web to sell merchandise. So far, Contreras Sanchez says sales have been steady since Black Friday.

"Hearing they are doing good is just super exciting to hear because we know how hard it can be out there," said Rene.

Party because of the coronavirus, experts say foot traffic at stores nationwide dropped 52 percent on Black Friday. However, with Cyber Monday earnings predicted to bring in a record breaking $12.7 million, that's leaving both women feeling pretty good about what's ahead for their stores online.

"It's going good," Rene said.

City leaders are also rooting for their success. Last week they launched a campaign called "Buy Local SA" in an effort to raise awareness of buying from San Antonio-owned businesses.

"We're pushing that people spend about ten percent of their budget on local shopping," said Contreras Sanchez.