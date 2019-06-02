LIVE OAK, Texas — IKEA Live Oak officially opens its doors February 13, and the store says it's "returning the favor" to the community who has welcomed the Swedish furniture giant to South Texas with an extravagant grand opening celebration.

While shoppers can't get inside IKEA until 9 AM that Wednesday, the store will start letting customers line up at 5 AM. Entertainment, including live music and a DJ, will kick off at 6 am. The grand opening ceremony starts at 8:15 am, and doors will open at 9 that morning.

In addition to entertainment, giveaways will be available to customers waiting in line for the grand opening, including:

IKEA Welcome : The first 200 children 12 & younger in line will receive a free "FAMNIG" heart-shaped soft toy. The first 1,000 adults will receive a special welcome gift.

: The first 200 children 12 & younger in line will receive a free "FAMNIG" heart-shaped soft toy. The first 1,000 adults will receive a special welcome gift. IKEA Welcome Sweepstakes : Visitors in line before 8 AM for the grand opening will be entered for a chance to win one of three gift cards for $500, $1500, and $2,000.

: Visitors in line before 8 AM for the grand opening will be entered for a chance to win one of three gift cards for $500, $1500, and $2,000. IKEA FAMILY $250 Gift Card Giveaway : Customers who join the IKEA FAMILY loyalty program in-store or who scan their loyalty card at the story are automatically entered for a chance to win one of twenty $250 gift cards.

: Customers who join the IKEA FAMILY loyalty program in-store or who scan their loyalty card at the story are automatically entered for a chance to win one of twenty $250 gift cards. IKEA Live Oak Offer : Loyalty members who spend a minimum of $125 and use their IKEA FAMILY card from February 13-24 will receive a coupon for $20 off their next purchase of $100 or more. Customers must opt-in to receive IKEA FAMILY emails.

IKEA says that customers can learn more about the grand opening plans and promotions at their website or by joining the free IKEA FAMILY loyalty program.