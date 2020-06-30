SeaWorld celebrating July 4 with social distancing fireworks celebration

The park says in addition to having tickets or annual passes, all guests must make reservations in advance online.

SeaWorld is celebrating the 4th of July with a fireworks celebration with a social distancing twist.

"Fireworks will light up the sky from two places on opposite sides of the park, Ski Lake and above the American flag, giving guests plenty of room throughout the entire park to social distance while watching the sparks light up the sky," the website says.

The park says in addition to having tickets or annual passes, all guests must make reservations in advance online and must pass a temperature screening before entering park. Face coverings must be worn throughout their visit.

If you can't make it out for the 4th, you can catch an earlier showing on Friday. Both shows will take place at 8:50 p.m.