SAN ANTONIO — Effective Monday, all scooters in San Antonio will be banned from sidewalks, meaning electronic two-wheel traffic will be redirected to the streets.

In the past 11 months, the San Antonio Fire Department has reported over 170 scooter-related incidents, with officials saying they receive at least two calls per day for scooter crashes and injuries. Many of them include collisions with pedestrians or crashes from riders losing control and falling to the ground.

With the sidewalk ban soon in effect, scooter-riders are encouraged to be informed of all the risks that come with hitting the streets.

“One of the problems is in most homeowners’ policies or automobile liability policies that people do carry, there are gaps in coverage that may not afford them the protection they need when they rent an e-scooter,” said Thom Rickert, an emerging risk specialist with Argo Insurance.

In other words, if you're scootin', you may not be covered in the event of an accident. According to insurancecouncil.org, your health insurance might cover personal injuries, but will not cover the injuries of anyone you hit while riding.

Riders are advised to read the rental terms of agreement very carefully as most dockless scooter companies make it plain that the rider assumes all liability by agreeing to the terms. Most homeowners' policies will not cover motorized vehicles and most automobile policies will not cover any vehicles with less that four wheels.

Insurance experts suggest the best way to go is to check in with your insurance agent about your policy and understand the details of your coverage before riding e-scooters. KENS 5 encourages riders to remember the sidewalk ban and to heed to the simple safety tips: