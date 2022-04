The 70-acre water park spent the off-season making $4.5 million worth of improvements.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfel's biggest water park returns for its 43rd operating season.

On Friday, the park will open its gates for the first time in 2022. The 70-acre water park spent the off-season making $4.5 million worth of improvements.

The upgrade includes an improvement to the Lagoon Activity Pool. Another thing to check out that's brand new: A barbecue truck!