Save your skin this winter season

The combination of diligent hand-washing and cooler temperatures means you may be fighting dry skin. Here are some simple treatment tips.

SAN ANTONIO — If your skin is worse than ever, you're not alone.

Constant hand-washing, hand-sanitizing and disinfecting has left many people fighting dry skin throughout the pandemic. On top of that, masks have presented a problem of their own.

Stephanie Hernandez is the owner of Just Skin Med Spa in San Antonio. The esthetician has seen the worn faces of those on the frontlines. Earlier this year, she began offering free skincare services to medical workers. The treatments range from a $65 facial to a $250 chemical peel.

"I think it's a lot of tired skin I see," Hernandez said. "And 'maskne' is a new word with this pandemic. They are wearing their masks 24/7. This has been a big issue for them."

Hernandez said the cooler climate adds another layer of labor for all her clients.

"With the change of weather, it's been tough on everyone's skin," Hernandez said.

The dry air makes the dry skin on our face and hands even worse.

"I'm dealing with that myself, because as a professional we are constantly washing our hands and constantly sanitizing, just like, 'Well, everybody else is doing that now too.'"

To help your hands, Hernandez suggests using cocoa butter. She's seen success using the brand Gold Bond. For cracked lips, she said a little petroleum jelly goes a long way.

"I actually put that on at night and I found that it really helps keep my lips moisturized and hydrated," Hernandez said.

For your face, Hernandez recommended a gentle cleanser, moisturizer and toner with hyaluronic acid. She said you may want to make an appointment with a professional who can help you further.

"Doing treatments will help," she said. "A microdermabrasion, a chemical peel will get our skin back in order."

Hernandez said the most important thing is finding what works for you and sticking to it. She said a skincare regime will save your skin this season

"Keeping up with your skin makes people feel good and that's the main thing," Hernandez said.

