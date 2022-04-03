Sarah Forgany and Marvin Hurst take on 'world's tallest and fastest' swing

The new attraction, Tidal Surge, seats 40 riders and feature two pendulum-like arms that will swing back and forth. And these two were brave enough to face it!

SAN ANTONIO — If you need a reason to smile, we've got you covered.

Our KENS 5 anchors Sarah Forgany and Marvin Hurst took on SeaWorld San Antonio's newest attraction, the "Tidal Surge," just in time for spring break.

SeaWorld said it's the world's tallest and fastest "screaming swing."

Tidal Surge seats 40 riders and features two pendulum-like arms that swing back and forth. The height of the ride reaches 135 feet, and the structure itself is 104 feet high. The speeds reach up to 68 MPH.

Riders' leg dangle from the ride and they experience views of the waterski lake and other parts of the park. The ride duration is one minute and 20 seconds.

SeaWorld has steadily built its reputation for rollercoaster rides over the years. The park currently features four rollercoasters, a high swing and a family-friendly rollercoaster.