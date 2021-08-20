Santikos opens new facility in New Braunfels, marking 10th location

"This new venue serves one of the fastest-growing communities in the country..."

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — If you're looking for plans this weekend, you can see a movie at the new Santikos in New Braunfels.

The new facility opens Friday, taking over what was once the Alamo Drafthouse theater. This marks Santikos' 10th location.

"This new venue serves one of the fastest-growing communities in the country and grants us the opportunity to give the people of Comal County and New Braunfels a truly amazing cinema experience as they have never had before," said Santikos CEO, Tim Handren.

Handren said the new location brings a theater back to life that was in the need of the Santikos "touch."

For tickets and more details about the new facility, click here.

"We think people are going to be blown away," said Santikos COO, Rob Lehman.