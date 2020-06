If you're a senior looking to watch a film on the big screen after turning that tassel, this is your chance to do it for free.

SAN ANTONIO — Santikos Entertainment is kicking off "Senior Spirit Week" with free movie tickets for high school and college seniors.

Seniors can take advantage of this deal between Monday and Thursday. The Facebook post says the promotion is good for one ticket per person per day and it is redeemable with a valid student ID.

So if you're a senior looking to watch a film on the big screen after turning that tassel, this is your chance to do it for no charge.