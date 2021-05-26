Santikos taking over abandoned theater in New Braunfels, marking 10th location

The New Braunfels location is expected to open later this summer.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — If you're a movie lover in the New Braunfels area, you're going to love this.

Santikos announced Wednesday they are opening a new facility in New Braunfels, taking over the theater that "was abandoned by Alamo Drafthouse," the press release says.

It will be their 10th Santikos location. "This new venue serves one of the fastest-growing communities in the country and grants us the opportunity to give the people of Comal County and New Braunfels..." said Santikos CEO, Tim Handren.

Santikos was the first theater company to reopen in the country in the pandemic, and also began testing their staff for COVID. They also introduced "renting a private theater."

"With new plush recliners, upgraded digital projectors, and amazing food and drink options, we're confident our New Braunfels family will be blown away by their new hometown cinema experience," said Santikos COO, Rob Lehman.

The New Braunfels location is expected to open later this summer. Santikos Silverado is also re-opening May 28, and Santikos says Texans can expect "a potential 11th location announcement coming soon."

The company is also hiring and those who apply could be eligible for up to a $1,000 signing bonus depending on the position. You can click here for an application.

"We look forward to seeing you at the movies!" Santikos says.