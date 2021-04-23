Santikos and Firstmark Credit Union to give 1,000 teachers movie vouchers during Teacher Appreciation Week

During Teacher Appreciation Week, 1,000 teachers will receive a movie voucher and other goodies as a 'Thank You' from Santikos and Firstmark Credit Union.

The following is the press release from Santikos and Firstmark Credit Union:

Santikos Entertainment announced today a partnership with Firstmark Credit Union to honor teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week.

"To say teachers have been putting in overtime this past year would be an understatement. When it comes to our kids and shaping their minds, teachers play a starring role," said Santikos Executive Director of Sales & Marketing, Andrew Brooks. "When our friends from Firstmark Credit Union approached us about ideas on how to say thank you to teachers, we knew immediately we wanted to get "reel" serious in supporting their cause."

For the week of May 3rd - 7th 1,000 teachers will have the opportunity to go into different Firstmark locations and collect a free movie voucher, free popcorn pass, and a complimentary 30-minute game card.

In addition to the gifts, one teacher will be highlighted daily and presented with a free private screening. The ultimate cinema experience will be having an exclusive auditorium to themselves and 20 of their friends and family.

"We can never thank our stars of the classroom enough," said Education and Brand Manager for Firstmark Credit Union, Valerie Bravo. "Teachers play multiple roles in supporting our youth as they are asked to be the writers, directors, producers, and talent when in the classroom. We think there is nothing better than to offer an opportunity to go out to the movies, get comfortable in plush recliners, add some extra butter to the popcorn, and then sit back, relax, and enjoy the show."

Our media partners are invited to Santikos Palladium on April 28th at 5:00 pm as we host 100 VIP teachers to kick off this incredible initiative. They'll enjoy a night of being showered with gifts and a private screening. Please come help us say, "Thank You" as we honor these #ReelStars.