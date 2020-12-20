x
Santa Claus is making a stop at Santikos Entertainment 🎅

It's called the "Santikos Santa Experience," and for $15, you can experience a little bit of everything.

SAN ANTONIO — Santa Claus is making a stop at Santikos!

It's called the "Santikos Santa Experience," and for $15, you can experience a little bit of everything. You can enjoy a showing of Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch with a surprise visit from Santa Claus himself after the movie. Tickets are first come first served, while supplies last.

Each ticket includes:

  • Small Popcorn  
  • Small Drink  
  • Photo opportunity with Santa* (socially distanced photos with plexiglass in between Santa & your loved ones) 
  • Free physical copies of photos 
  • Digital copies of photos to be emailed, texted to you

The event starts Sunday and ends Wednesday at select Santikos locations:

  • Dec. 20: Mayan
  • Dec. 21: Cibolo
  • Dec. 22: Palladium
  • Dec. 23:  Casa Blanca

To grab tickets or learn more about the event, click here.

