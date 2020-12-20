Santa Claus is making a stop at Santikos Entertainment 🎅

SAN ANTONIO — Santa Claus is making a stop at Santikos!
It's called the "Santikos Santa Experience," and for $15, you can experience a little bit of everything. You can enjoy a showing of Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch with a surprise visit from Santa Claus himself after the movie. Tickets are first come first served, while supplies last.
Each ticket includes:
- Small Popcorn
- Small Drink
- Photo opportunity with Santa* (socially distanced photos with plexiglass in between Santa & your loved ones)
- Free physical copies of photos
- Digital copies of photos to be emailed, texted to you
The event starts Sunday and ends Wednesday at select Santikos locations:
- Dec. 20: Mayan
- Dec. 21: Cibolo
- Dec. 22: Palladium
- Dec. 23: Casa Blanca
To grab tickets or learn more about the event, click here.
