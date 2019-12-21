SCHERTZ, Texas — Christmas comes early every year for some kids in Schertz Cibilo Universal City ISD.

For these students, it’s not about getting presents under the tree. It’s about the special gift they receive when they get on the school bus. For the driver, Ed Novack, it’s the most wonderful time of the year, and he’s sharing his Christmas cheer with all the kids on his daily routes.

“I think his favorite Christmas present is to see people smile,” said 5th grader Rocco Pearce.

Novack as been driving for the district for the last five years. During the Christmas season, he can be spotted dashing through the streets of Schertz in full Santa gear. And the young ones on his bus say he goes all out.

“He’s like the only bus driver in the district who grows out his beard just to be Santa Claus,” said another student.

Novack decks the halls of Bus 162 with Christmas ornaments and other decorations, and on the last day of school before Christmas, he passes out presents to all the kids on his bus.

“So much goes on during Christmas for the kids,” Novack said. “They need to have somebody who has a positive attitude all times – morning and afternoon – and that's what I do. I try to let them know that everybody has a bad day, but let's just not have a bad day on our bus.”

The kids say they enjoy his Christmas cheer.

“He loves to get in the Christmas spirit,” said Desarae Flye, a 6th grader at Jordan Intermediate School.

“I love him. He’s just the best bus driver ever,” a peer added.

And, for the last ride home of the year, you better be ready to sing. Novack leads the students in a sing-along to all their favorite Christmas tunes.

“He’s very important to all of us,” one of his students said.

“Those things make you feel good," Novack said. “And it’s good to make people feel good.”