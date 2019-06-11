SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Commissioners approved the selection of a public art project for a segment of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park Project Tuesday, affirming a recommendation made by the San Antonio River Authority.

SARA selected a piece called "STREAM," designed by Adam Frank of Brooklyn. The piece involves a microphone, which visitors can speak or play music into. Then, technology will transmit a unique design with colors and styles of light, reflecting it onto a waterfall and allowing the community to be part of creating the art and the culture of the park.

Frank demonstrated a mock-up of how the piece will work Tuesday, and as he played different pieces of music, unique artistic formations were created and played across a screen. Every light formation will be unique to the sound that "creates" it.

"It plays a significant role not only in telling that story we're trying to tell in terms of history but also trying to engage our contemporary culture," said Carrie Brown, public art curator for SARA.

The piece will be installed in a stretch that goes from Houston Street to Nueva Street, and will pay tribute to an area that includes the Alameda Theater, the new Texas Public Radio Headquarters and the ongoing development of the "Zona Cultura District."

