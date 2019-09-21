SAN MARCOS, Texas — According to the City of San Marcos, the San Marcos Fire Marshal issued a mandatory evacuation order for Vie Lofts, an off-campus housing complex in San Marcos, on Friday.

Vie Lofts management said the City and an engineer inspected the building on Monday. The evacuations happened because the fire marshall had concerns about one stairwell and a door frame.

But after Monday's inspections, they found they do not have a direct impact with the structural integrity of the building. Vie Lofts will now come up with a new safety evacuation plan. However, they're still waiting on a final report from the City.

Derrick Milam, co-founder of Vie Management said in a statement:

"As communicated since this morning, we have been meeting with multiple individuals from the City of San Marcos. Independently, we also had an additional engineer on-site to inspect the building. The findings thus far have been consistent with our initial reports and inspections that there is no question about the structural integrity of the building.

The City of San Marcos fire department did express an initial concern with one stairwell (there are three stairwells in the building) and a door frame both of which need to be repaired. These two concerns do not have a direct connection/impact with the structural integrity of the building.

While we complete the repairs, the City has requested a new safety evacuation plan. The City has assured us they will provide feedback within 24 hours of receiving the plan. Our goal is to have that new plan submitted to the City by the end of the day on Wednesday and once submitted to the City, we are hopeful that we will be able to quickly facilitate returning students to their home."

On Friday, residents were encouraged to pack one bag and bring any medications they need and their pets and valuables. Staff went door-to-door to notify residents.

A total of 162 occupants are being affected by the evacuation order.

Apartment management encouraged those who could find lodging with friends or family to do so but they were also helping to assist residents with alternative lodging.

Residents visited the San Marcos Police Department auditorium over the weekend to visit with apartment management.

On Sunday, Vie Lofts posted information about rent compensation and additional accommodations on its Facebook page. The post said there are still a few rooms available at the Embassy Suites as well as The Avenue and that once those hit capacity, the complex will be directing residents to Hollywood Suites on Barnes Drive.

There is a city bus route from the temporary housing to Texas State University that is free for students, a complimentary shuttle to and from The Avenue and Vie Lofts will also reimburse all residents who need to use an Uber to and from work.

You can find more information, including information about temporary parking passes, in the post below:

Fire Marshall Kelly Kistner said that safety is a top priority when they are evaluating structures like Vie Lofts.

"We appreciate the cooperation of residents and their families as we address these life safety issues," Kistner said.

The building will remain evacuated until further notice and residents may call a hotline at (512) 393-8488 for the most current information, or call the apartment management at (737) 484-3930.

For students who live at Vie Lofts, like Carson McCallister, he spent Sunday grabbing the essentials.

"I just got a couple T-shirts and a pair of shoes ... duffel bag with some more clothes and food," said McCallister. "We don't really know how long this whole ordeal is going to take."

He said he thinks the company has done a good job handling it, but what happened is still inconvenient.

“They’ve handled it quite well," said McCallister. “It’s a little bit of a bummer but its nothing that I can’t handle."

For senior Jerrica Drone, she said she will be staying with a friend until she can move back in.

"It's already hectic with school going on, it's stressful throughout the week, so this kind of just adds to it," said Drone. "I hope that we find out we can move back in because me and my roommate I mean – we really enjoy our apartment ... we really don't want to have to start over like in the middle of the semester."

Sophomore Laurel Lowke said she's enjoyed living at the Vie Lofts up until this point and hopes a solution is found soon.

"The place I'm at right now is like wishy washy of - I don't know where I'll be next week and thats kind of stressful like this is in the middle of school. Me and my friends all have exams," said Lowke, "This kind of thing just doesn't happen a lot you know? Where you're told to just grab anything you can."

Derrick Milam, co-founder of Vie Management, released the following statement Saturday afternoon:

"We want to reiterate that the safety of our residents at Vie Lofts at San Marcos is our number one priority. As a parent myself, I completely understand the concerns of other parents and residents and understand the inconvenience this is causing. This decision by the city on Friday took me by surprise as well, as we have passed what we thought were all the proper inspections and have approved paperwork from our engineers showing the structural integrity of our building.

At the earliest time possible on Monday (even if we have to sit on city hall steps and wait for them to open) we will have a meeting with the City of San Marcos for clarification on why this was the only possible outcome on Friday. Our goal is to understand why they expressed safety issues, fix anything they say isn't safe immediately and have all residents back into their homes as soon as possible. If this doesn’t happen in a quick turnaround we will address any lease concerns on a case by case basis.

Until we can confirm that there are no safety issues for our residents, they will continue to stay in temporary housing until we can ensure that they can safety. We will continue to be in constant communication with our residents and also update information at our dedicated recorded hotline, 737-484-3930."

