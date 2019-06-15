Looking to try the best food trucks in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable food trucks in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

Topping the list is Honchos - The House of Churros. Located at 5800 Babcock Road in Alamo Farmsteads-Babcock Road, the food truck, which offers desserts and more, is the highest rated budget-friendly food truck in San Antonio, boasting five stars out of 174 reviews on Yelp.

This spot serves up churros (fried dough pastry) plain or filled with sauces like Nutella, chocolate, peanut butter, strawberry jelly, cream cheese or the truck's signature caramel sauce. Don't miss out on the frozen churros, which come in a cup with ice cream.

Next up is Oak Park - Northwood's Theory Coffee Company, situated at 2347 Nacogdoches Road With five stars out of 146 reviews on Yelp, the food truck, which offers coffee and tea and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.

Theory Coffee Company locally roasts its coffee in Austin, according to the business' website. The spot offers specialty coffee drinks like espresso, macchiato, cortado, cappuccino, latte and drip coffee. (Check out the truck's full menu here.)

Squeezers, a food truck that offers juice and smoothies and more in Lavaca, is another much-loved, cheap go-to, with five stars out of 22 Yelp reviews. Head over to 732 S. Alamo St. to see for yourself.

Squeezers serves up fresh juice made from scratch daily. The business also recently opened a storefront in San Antonio. Look for the popular Clean Green juice (romaine, celery, kale and apple) and the Valley Girl juice (orange, grapefruit and pineapple.) The truck also offers a three day all-juice cleanse.

