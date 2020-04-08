San Antonio Zoo offering free admission to teachers, 50% off to guests

"Teachers change lives and we look forward to celebrating them all month long."

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo is giving teachers free standard admission to teachers for Teacher Appreciation Month.

“The teacher’s role is arguably one of the most important in a child’s life. Teachers change lives and we look forward to celebrating them all month long," said Tim Morrow, President & CEO San Antonio Zoo.

The Zoo also says they're also giving 50% standard admission for up to four guests of a teacher on the day of their visit.

To qualify, the teacher must be an active teacher at any school district in the state of Texas, employed by an accredited K-12 public, private or parochial institution in Texas.