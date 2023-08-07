Heat Advisory announced for San Antonio, taking effect Sunday afternoon

Triple-digit afternoon highs will be the norm for the metro over the next several days.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — After a closer-to-average start to July that saw highs stalling in the 90s – including a high of just 92 degrees on Friday – dangerous heat is once again preparing to clamp down on San Antonio, causing the National Weather Service (NWS) to announce a Heat Advisory for the region.

Boosted by strong humidity and virtually zero chances of rain, the advisory is set to kick in Sunday evening and last at least through Monday evening. San Antonio's heat index, or the "feels-like" temperature, is expected to hit 107 degrees on Sunday and 110 on Monday.

The Heat Advisory is expected to continue beyond Monday, NWS says, and Excessive Heat Warnings are possible.

Tonight will be warm and humid, with heat continuing to build back in as we head into next week. Heat Advisories have been issued for much of the region from 1pm tomorrow through 9pm Monday, but will continue through the week and likely expand in area. pic.twitter.com/znbI86b8rj — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) July 8, 2023

As of Saturday evening, San Antonio is expected to surpass 100 degrees on the thermometer every day this week, bringing back memories of a late-June heat wave that saw the city hitting triple-digits 12 times in a 15-day span to end the month, according to NWS.

It got so hot for such an extended period of time in late June that local officials held a press conference reminding residents about the dangers of leaving children or pets in cars during these conditions. Last month's heat wave was responsible for at least 13 deaths across Texas, and hundreds of heat-related hospitalizations.

It's important to hydrate often if you find yourself outside for an extended period of time in this dangerous heat. Make sure to wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothes, and check in on loved ones who don't have air conditioning.

Find more information here, including how to differentiate between heat exhaustion and heat stroke.