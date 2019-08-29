SAN ANTONIO — Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge surprised students with a shopping spree at a local Academy Sports and Outdoor, Wednesday afternoon.

10 students from the Boys & Girls Club of San Antonio at Calderon were greeted with a red carpet and the Spurs Hype team when they walked into the Academy location off of Northwest Loop 410.

To their surprise, Aldridge followed minutes later with $200 gift cards for each child to get all the back-to-school supplies they needed.

"This is the best surprise ever," 9-year-old Khloe Suarez screamed as she was trying on a pair of pink shoes. Suarez said she thought they were going on a field trip to the park. She made sure to grab a backpack for her brother too.

Aldridge walked around and spoke with each student, during the shopping spree. He said it's his way of giving back to kids and families who would otherwise be without.

"There's a bunch of kids and families that's in need in this San Antonio area," Aldridge said, "so you know just try to do your part."

Earlier this month, Aldridge surprised students from the same local Boys & Girls Club with a Back-to-School Bash where he gifted more than 240 students with an iPad and a $50 gift card to Academy Sports & Outdoors to purchase school uniforms.