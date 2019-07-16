SAN ANTONIO — Out of the "Top 10 Startup Cities" with a population over 1 million, San Antonio came in 7th due to its startup density, millennial population growth and housing affordability.

The findings were reported by Commercial Café, an organization that studies business resources, technology and more.

Scoring is calculated based on the following metrics:

Nonemployer growth (max 10 points)

Startup survival rate (max 5 points)

Startup density (max 5 points)

Startup growth rate (max 5 points)

Kickstarter success (max 10 points)

Tech education (max 10 points)

Tech ed growth (max 5 points)

Tech employment growth (max 10 points)

Wage growth (max 5 points)

Rent/income ratio (max 10 points)

Coworking cost (max 10 points)

Millennials percentage (max 10 points)

Millennial population growth (max 5 points)

The Alamo City scored 40.2 points, trailing behind Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, San Jose, San Diego and Dallas.