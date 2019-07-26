SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio property owner is warning people to watch out for fraudulent rental homes after a potential client found a nearly identical duplicate listing of her home on Craigslist.

Lisa Koxlien says she owns two luxury homes in the Port Aransas and a replica of her listing on VRBO, a property rental website, was ripped off and posted online at a discounted price. The said the fraud used her pictures and copied the description of her property.

The Craigslist listing included a contract, bank account information and an address for the home at a fraction of the price. Koxlien said her home was listed for $500 a night, when at that time of the year she rents it for $1,350 a night.

She is now sharing her story to raise awareness and prevent people from getting duped.

"You will show up at the vacation property and your codes won't work and there will be somebody else there, and you have no recourse for getting your funds back," Property Manager Lucy Landwehr said.

Port Aransas Police say they're investigating the case and advise people to use reputable websites that provide consumer protection. They strongly recommend using credit cards for protection against fraudulent transaction and don’t recommend wire transferring money.

“Once you wire transfer that money it’s gone forever,” a Port Aransas Police officer said.

Landwehr says a few things to also watch out for are grammar errors in the contract and accessibility to the property owner on the phone.

She says her husband pretended to be a client for the Craigslist ad and when he tried to call the property owner on the listing, they claimed they were hearing impaired and could not take calls.

“It's really hard to find somebody to help you and really consumers have to take care of themselves, they must do due diligence and double check before they send their information or money anywhere,” Koxlien said.

Landwehr told KENS 5 she marked the listing on Craigslist as fraudulent, but she kept finding it back up the next day. She said she took down the listing ten days in a row. KENS 5 reached out to Craigslist multiple times, but they have not responded to our emails.