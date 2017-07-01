Commemorating San Antonio's Pride | These local events will celebrate the LGBTQ community

The city's official Pride Week celebration kicks off mid-month at the zoo.

SAN ANTONIO — With the return of summer break and triple-digit Texas heat comes also the return of Pride celebrations in San Antonio.

There are plenty of events for the city's LGBTQ community and their allies to gather in celebration of acceptance and expression, not the least among them is San Antonio's official celebration to "promote hope and awareness of equality and diversity."

For just some of this month's Pride-themed events, see the rundown below.

Pride on the Eastside Festival

One of Pride Month's first events is a community festival featuring drag shows, complimentary HIV testing and an LGBTQ market for visitors to shop from.

East-side City Council representative Jalen McKee Rodriguez, the first openly gay Black man elected to any office in the state, will provide a keynote address at 2:15 p.m.

When: Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend.

Where: Ella Austin Community Center (1023 North Pine St.).

The annual Icon's Brunch, organized by Pride Center San Antonio and put on hold during the pandemic, touts itself as the largest benefit event for the city's LGBTQ resource center. The most impactful members of the city's LGBTQ community will also be honored at the downtown event.

When: Sunday, June 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Early-bird promotion has ended, but tables for 10 can still be reserved for $1,000. Buy here.

Where: Westin Riverwalk (420 West Market St.).

Serving as the kickoff event for San Antonio's official Pride Week later this month, Night Out at the Zoo is billed as being an all-ages, family-friendly event to celebrate the LGBTQ community with the opportunity to interact with some animals firsthand, live music, entertainment and community resources. Make sure to stay after the Pride Parade for the Dance Party at Zootenial Plaza.

When: Friday, June 17, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: $15 for tickets; children under 3 get in free. Buy here.

Where: San Antonio Zoo (3903 North St. Mary's St.).

It isn't a real Alamo City party without a river parade, and this month's Pride-themed extravaganza of floats and crowds in the heart of the city is set for June 18.

Those who attend will actually be part of history, as this will be the first organized Pride River Parade in San Antonio's history. The best part: You'll have two chances to catch it on that day, after a kickoff celebration event at noon at La Villita.

When: Saturday, June 18, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. along the River Walk Downtown Reach and from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. along the River Walk Museum Reach.

Cost: Free.

The San Antonio Football Club will be doing more than taking on Oakland Roots SC at Toyota Field on June 18; it'll be hosting a Pride Night to celebrate the city's LGBTQ community.

When: Saturday, June 18, at 8 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $16; buy here.

Where: Toyota Field (5106 David Edward Dr.).

Food will be provided, scholarships will be announced and entertainment will be planned for this event catering to the younger crowds of San Antonio's LGBTQ community.

When: Tuesday, June 21, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Woodlawn Point Auditorium (702 Donaldson Ave.).

This conference, the first of its kind for Pride Center San Antonio, will provide resources and workshops for LGBTQ kids between 12 and 17 years old. Sessions topics include intersectionality, fostering self-care routines, spirituality and Texas' current LGBTQ-centered political issues.

When: Thursday, June 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free.

Where: Family Service Neighborhood Place (3014 Rivas St.).

The city's official Pride celebration, organized by nonprofit Fiesta Youth, will take place at Crockett Park, and will feature food vendors, entertainment and a health fair.

When: Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free.

Where: Crockett Park (1300 North Main Ave.).

When: Sunday, June 26, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free entry for those 21 and over.

Where: The Bonham Exchange (411 Bonham St.).

San Antonio's biggest theme park will host its own all-things-Pride day on the last Sunday of June, complete with dance party, cocktails and rainbow-colored Pride merch. Tickets to the park will be $34.99 for that day, and Six Flags says it will donate $5 of every ticket to Pride San Antonio.

When: Sunday, June 26.

Cost: $34.99 per ticket; buy here.

Where: Six Flags Fiesta Texas (17000 I-10 West).

---