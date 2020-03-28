SAN ANTONIO — Many San Antonio doctors are scrambling to set up telemedicine serfices so they can care for their patients remotely. We spoke with one practice that just started offering telemedicine, as well as a patient who experienced this kind of visit for the first time.

Dr. Annabelle Garcia practices at Sonterra Dermatology in San Antonio. One of her patients, Tabitha Castillo, is in Corpus Christi, sheltered in place with her family.

But on Tuesday her acne flared up. She didn't think driving to San Antonio was a good idea, so Garcia suggested telemedicine.

"Our goal is really to keep our patients out of the emergency room right now because we know that they are on the front lines," Garcia said. "They are seeing patients that are really sick, that need help—patients infected possibly with coronavirus."

That's why, for minor problems like Castillo's, telemedicine is perfect.

"It made me feel better knowing I was still in the safety of my own home, knowing that I won't have a risk of going out there and maybe getting the virus," she said.

And soon she'll get her prescription.

"She sent it to one of my pharmacies and that pharmacy is actually going to be delivering it in the mail," Castillo said.

"None of us really plan for something like this, but we are trying our best," Garcia said. "Our staff is ready to answer questions and we really hope we get to see our patients soon."

She also said that since they see so many patients with conditions like acne, and rosacea who are just checking in and doing well, meeting them via telemedicine just makes sense.

Castillo said that even when she's back in San Antonio, she can save drive time and gas money by conducting her appointments this way.

