San Antonio opens cooling centers to cope with hot temperatures

Select libraries will also open up offering free Wi-Fi if you bring your own devices.

SAN ANTONIO — The city is opening cooling centers to help people cope with the hot temperatures.

Ten Department of Human Services operated Comprehensive Senior Centers will open between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Select libraries will also open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and allow free Wi-Fi if you bring your own devices.

Extra coronavirus cautions will be taken at the centers including screening, sanitation and social distancing guidelines.

The Department of Human Services has also partnered with Catholic Charities to provide free box fans to community seniors through the Project Cool program. If you would like to request a fan or have heat related resources, call the United Way Helpline at 2-1-1. 

Here is a list of the cooling centers.

