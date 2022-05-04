Here's when military personnel can visit the San Antonio Museum of Art for free this year

And here's some of the things they'll be able to see when they go there.

SAN ANTONIO — Military members looking for a chance to examine Mexican ceramics, long-lost Roman art and an NBA star's collection of pop-culture-inspired sculptures are in luck: Downtown's San Antonio Museum of Art is allowing active personnel and their families free admission for the summer, starting May 30.

The offer takes off in tandem with Memorial Day, lasts through Sept. 5, and also applies to those in the National Guard and Reserve. Military members will also be able to bring up to five others for free, so long as they show their military ID.

There's a whole host of exhibits military families will be able to see for themselves while taking advantage of free admission to the San Antonio Museum of Art, which is located at 200 West Jones Ave. "A Legacy in Clay," an exhibit of vessels and pottery from the Mexican town of Tonalá, will remain on display for the rest of the year; a Roman bust will call SAMA home until it's returned to its Germany home down the road; and 41 of Tony Parker's life-size figurines of Iron Man, Batman, Voldemort and other well-known characters opens June 10.

Looking further, a display of Japanese bamboo baskets, some hundreds of years old, opens July 15. And in mid-October, the exhibit "Traitor, Survivor, Icon" will dive into the "historical and cultural legacy" of La Malinche, a Mesoamerican woman who assisted Spanish conquistadors in the 16th century.